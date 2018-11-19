A suspected gunman is dead and four people are in critical condition after a shooting at a Chicago hospital, police said.

A suspected gunman is dead and four people are in critical condition after a shooting at a Chicago hospital, police said.

Suspect dead and four critically ill after US hospital shooting

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a police officer and at least one hospital employee are among those in critical condition after the Monday afternoon shooting at Mercy Hospital.

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Mr Guglielmi says the gunman was killed, but it is unclear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

The department issued a statement earlier saying there were “reports of multiple victims” after shots were fired near the hospital on the city’s South Side. Police asked people to avoid the area.

A spokesman for mayor Rahm Emanuel said he and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are monitoring the situation.

Press Association