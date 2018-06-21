Suspect arrested over rapper XXXTentacion’s shooting death

Broward Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams, of Pompano Beach, was arrested shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.

In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/OkP2usoqNH — Gina Carter (@bso_gina) June 21, 2018

The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership on Monday afternoon. He was shot while in his sports car.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He is being held without bond in Broward County Jail.