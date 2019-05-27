News World News

Monday 27 May 2019

Suspect arrested over Lyon bomb attack

A manhunt was launched after a device exploded on a pedestrian street on Friday night.

Soldiers at the scene in Lyon (Sebastien Erome/AP)
Soldiers at the scene in Lyon (Sebastien Erome/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A suspect has been arrested following a blast in Lyon that injured 13 people last week.

French interior minister Christophe Castaner announced the arrest on Twitter but did not say where the suspect was arrested.

ipanews_5a75d648-0c70-42fe-87b1-890990bd3147_embedded243099685
Scene of the blast (Sebastien Erome/AP)

Police had launched a large manhunt after a device exploded on Friday on a busy pedestrian street in the central city.

An investigation was opened for “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking”.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News