Survivors sought after deadly Egyptian building collapse

Five people have died and around 24 were hurt after the incident in Cairo.

Emergency workers sift through the rubble (AP) Expand

By AP Reporters

At least five people have died and another two dozen were injured after an apartment building collapsed in the Egyptian capital.

Rescue workers are looking for any survivors trapped under rubble of the nine-storey building in the el-Salam neighbourhood of Cairo.

Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative head of Cairo governorate, said at least 24 people were injured and had been taken to hospital.

At least five people died after the collapse in the capital&rsquo;s el-Salam neighbourhood (AP) Expand

Police cordoned off the area, and workers were seen using bulldozers to clear away debris.

It is not immediately clear what caused the building’s collapse.

An engineering committee has been formed to examine the structural integrity of neighbouring buildings, Mr Abdel-Al said.

PA Media

