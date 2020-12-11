Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory

President Donald Trump had backed the lawsuit which was rejected by the Supreme Court (Evan Vucci/AP)

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

The decision ends a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome.

The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

The Electoral College meets on Monday to formally elect Mr Biden as the next president.

PA Media