Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory

The Electoral College meets on Monday to formally elect Mr Biden as the next president.

President Donald Trump had backed the lawsuit which was rejected by the Supreme Court (Evan Vucci/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporters

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

The decision ends a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome.

Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP) Expand

The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

