Superdry gets creative as founder Dunkerton continues war

Superdry has appointed a new creative chief as the fashion brand looks to arrest falling profits and see off a boardroom assault from co-founder Julian Dunkerton.

The company said on Monday that it has enlisted the services of former Nike executive Phil Dickinson to work as creative director.

The industry veteran has 28 years of experience in the sector, including leading the successful turnaround of the Umbro brand.

At Nike, he spearheaded the US giant’s 2007 push into football, before being promoted to head of sportswear in 2010.

However, Mr Dickinson joins the firm at a sensitive time, with a boardroom bust-up between the current management and Superdry co-founder Mr Dunkerton in full swing.

Mr Dunkerton is attempting to stage a comeback at the company after quitting in March last year.

He still owns a sizeable stake in Superdry and has launched withering criticisms of current management – led by chief executive Euan Sutherland – amid a string of profit warnings at the chain.

The businessman has pledged to call a shareholder meeting to vote on his reinstatement within a month.

Meanwhile, Mr Dickinson will take up his new post on January 22.

His appointment comes after Superdry’s chief product officer Brigitte Danielmeyer left her role before Christmas for personal reasons.

Mr Sutherland said: “Phil is one of the best creatives working in our industry and we are delighted that he is joining Superdry.

“Last summer we kick-started an 18-month product diversification and innovation programme and Phil will bring extra pace, focus and energy to that work.”

Press Association