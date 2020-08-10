Superdry bolsters its balance sheet as coronavirus sends sales plunging

Retailer Superdry has cheered a new £70m financing deal with its banks to help it through the coronvirus crisis as it revealed stores sales continue to tumble (Peter Byrne/PA)

Retailer Superdry has cheered a new £70 million financing deal with its banks to help it through the coronvirus crisis as it revealed that stores sales continue to tumble.

The fashion brand said its performance in the three months to July 25 was better than first feared as total sales declines narrowed to 24.1%, but it admitted that trading remained “materially” affected by the pandemic despite 95% of its shops now having reopened.

Total store sales plunged 58.1% in its first quarter, with like-for-like trading down 32.3% in the 13 weeks to July 25.

Online sales surged 93.2% in the quarter, though it said they have started returning to more normal levels in recent weeks as stores reopen with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The group said previously that growth in its e-commerce business had offset around a third of lost store sales when it was forced to shut all its outlets.

Co-founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton said the new financing deal helps “secure our recovery”.

It comes after the company had already taken numerous steps to save cash, including furloughing 88% of its staff at one stage in the lockdown, and rent referrals from landlords.

Mr Dunkerton said: “The actions we have taken to date have greatly strengthened our cash position, which, together with our new asset-backed lending facility, give us the flexibility to execute our current plans and to secure our recovery.

“Together, we are making our way through this unprecedented period and I’m confident we can reset the brand and deliver on our transformation plans.”

