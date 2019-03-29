News World News

Friday 29 March 2019

Sumatran tiger cubs explore jungle habitat in Sydney zoo

Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies.

Sumatran tiger cubs play in their habitat at a zoo in Australia (Rick Stevens/Taronga Zoo Sydney via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Three boisterous 10-week-old Sumatran tiger cubs have been exploring their jungle habitat in their first public appearance at a Sydney zoo.

Taronga Zoo manager Mandy Everett said the rare cubs were born on January 17 to first-time mother Kartika.

The three Sumatran tiger cubs have made their first public appearance (Rick Stevens/Taronga Zoo Sydney via AP)

The female cubs were named Mawar, which means Rose in Indonesian, and Tengah Malam, which means Midnight. The male’s name is Pemanah, or Archer.

Ms Everett said Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies and are under increasing pressure as their jungle habitat shrinks.

She said the zoo’s cubs are likely to grow up to become part of breeding programmes in other zoos around the world.

