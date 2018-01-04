News World News

Friday 5 January 2018

Suicide bomber kills six policemen at protest in Kabul

Ambulances and security forces near the scene of an explosion in Kabul which killed several policemen (AP Photo)
A suicide bomber has killed six policemen after exploding his device amid a group of security officials monitoring protests by shopkeepers in eastern Kabul.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish added that another 14 policemen were wounded in Thursday evening's bombing.

Wahid Mujro, a spokesman for the health ministry, said 15 wounded were treated at Kabul hospitals.

President Ashraf Ghani called the attack "inhumane" and against the tenets of Islam.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Press Association

