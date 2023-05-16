Sudan’s army chief orders banks to freeze accounts belonging to rivals
Associated Press Reporters
Sudan’s military chief has ordered the freezing of all bank accounts belonging to a rival paramilitary force – the latest step in a fight for control of the resource-rich nation.
