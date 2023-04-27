Sudanese doctor living here fears for family as political violence rages on
Kurtis Reid
A Belfast doctor born and raised in Sudan, has said that she is living in constant fear for her family, as political violence continues to rip through the African country.
Latest World News
Spain bans ‘dwarf bullfighting’, ending decades-old tradition
Jackass star Bam Margera surrenders to police but says he will sue brother over punch claim
Latest | Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher who was found dead
US guardsman in military leak case ‘wanted to kill a ton of people’
Police hunting missing fiancé of pregnant teacher ‘murdered’ in own home find man’s body
William and Kate abseil together off cliff in Brecon Beacons
Spain has hottest April day ever as temperatures hit 38.7C
Who is E Jean Carroll? The writer and TV host taking on Donald Trump
Breaking | Irishman Finbar Cafferkey killed fighting in Ukraine
Another Kenyan pastor arrested as death toll linked to starvation cult rises to 103
Top Stories
Wedding guest style: The best dresses for every size, shape and budget
Wayne Bailey’s Punchestown Day Four guide: Lecky Watson primed for first ‘official’ bumper win
Judge tells man who sold ‘dodgy boxes’ he was ‘very close’ to going to prison
Jackass star Bam Margera surrenders to police but says he will sue brother over punch claim
Latest NewsMore
Ruben Selles vows Southampton will fight to the end in survival battle
Author hails Baillie Gifford winner of winners prize as ‘crowning achievement’
Newcastle taking nothing for granted in race for Champions League – Eddie Howe
How Brendan Rodgers helped Stephen Bradley keep calm and carry on
Graeme McDowell and other LIV rebels face €1million fines – report
Spain bans ‘dwarf bullfighting’, ending decades-old tradition
Tottenham battle back from two down to secure morale-boosting draw with Man Utd
Jackass star Bam Margera surrenders to police but says he will sue brother over punch claim
Latest | Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher who was found dead
Bernardo Silva talks up Man City ‘beasts’ Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland