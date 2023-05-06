Sudan paramilitary RSF to attend Jeddah talks with armed forces
RSF's Hemedti confirms group's participationMediators press for peace at Jeddah talksFirst serious initiative to end fightingBut more gunfire, air strikes on Saturday -witness
Aziz El Yaakoubi and Nafisa Eltahir
Envoys of Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are in Jeddah for talks on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said, as the gathering's international mediators pressed for an end to a conflict that has devastated the country.