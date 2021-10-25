Sudan general declares state of emergency after PM arrested

A man shouts slogans during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan (New Sudan NNS via AP)

Sudan’s leading general has declared a state of emergency, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other senior government officials.

In a televised address, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he is dissolving the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, as well as the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

He said quarrels among political factions prompted the military to intervene.

Gen Burhan said a new technocrat government would lead the country to elections.