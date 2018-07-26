News World News

Thursday 26 July 2018

Successful test flight for Virgin Galactic’s space tourism rocket

It was the third such voyage for VSS Unity.

Handout photo issued by Virgin Galactic of the Virgin Spaceship Unity (VSS Unity) (Virgin Galactic/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Virgin Galactic’s space tourism rocket plane VSS Unity has soared over the Mojave Desert on its third powered test flight.

The company says the craft ascended on Thursday at more than twice the speed of sound and reached an altitude of 32.3 miles.

The spacecraft was taken aloft by the carrier aircraft VMS Eve and released at high altitude before the two test pilots ignited the rocket motor and pulled Unity into a near-vertical climb.

The craft then glided to a landing at Mojave Air and Space Port.

The test flights are aimed at bringing the craft into commercial service.

Press Association

