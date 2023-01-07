Subway trains collision in Mexico City kills one, injures 57

An injured passenger is taken to hospital (AP)

Two subway trains have collided in Mexico City, killing at least one person and injuring 57, authorities announced.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that the accident happened on Line 3 of the capital’s Metro system, without specifying the cause of the incident between the Potrero and La Raza stations.

Ms Sheinbaum said one person was killed and 16 were taken to hospitals for injuries, but officials later raised the number of injured to 41, and then 57. Four people who were trapped inside the trains were rescued.

Sixteen people were injured (AP)

Sixteen people were injured (AP)

Dozens of police and soldiers swarmed into the nearby subway stations, while ambulances and rescue teams arrived to treat the injured.

Edgar Montiel, an electrician who was on one on the trains, said he felt lucky because he had decided at the last minute to enter the next-to-last car rather than the rearmost car, which was smashed up in the crash.

“It sounded very strong. I just closed my eyes when I felt the sheets of the car bend and throw me,” Mr Montiel told The Associated Press.

Police secure an area outside the Raza station (AP)

Police secure an area outside the Raza station (AP)

He said he remained on the floor of the car with several passengers amid screams and cries asked for help.

“The power went out to the subway and a lot of smoke began to come out that was suffocating us. We could not breathe well,” he said.

Mr Montiel, who had injuries to his left arm and leg, said the occupants of his car had to wait about 30 minutes until paramedics arrived to tend to the injured and help everyone exit the car.

In lamenting the accident, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on his Twitter account that the federal government was supporting the city officials dealing with accident.

In May 2021, an elevated section of the subway system collapsed, causing 26 deaths and injuring nearly 100 people.