Thursday 5 April 2018

Students and medics face riot police amid protests against France reforms

President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the hospital at the centre of protests in Rouen.

Students face a riot police officer as they demonstrate outside the Rouen hospital, Normandy. (Christophe Ena/PA)

By Associated Press Reporters

Students and medical workers in France are facing off against riot police amid a protest over reforms by President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

The protest is taking place outside a hospital in the Normandy city of Rouen, where Mr Macron is visiting a unit dedicated to children with autism.

French president Emmanuel Macron, right, inside the hospital (Christophe Ena/AP)

Medical workers brandished union flags and banners decrying “Hospital Hell” to express anger over cuts to the public health care system.

Local students also joined the protest. Students have been blocking some campuses around France in recent weeks to protest against plans to allow selection at public universities and other changes.

Medical staff with a banner reading “Tax heaven, Hospital hell” (Christophe Ena/AP)

The protest comes after two days of crippling strikes on the state railway network.

Mr Macron’s efforts to overhaul the French economy are meeting increasing resistance.

