Friday 26 October 2018

Strike at Brussels Airport leaves hundreds stranded

Brussels Airport (Andrew Matthews/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded at Brussels Airport after luggage handlers went on strike over workload and pay demands.

Several hundred passengers had to spend the night in the airport after their planes were left stranded.

By noon on Friday, more than 100 flights had been cancelled.

Some passengers had to line up for hours, hoping to get a flight at the start of the autumn holiday season.

The Aviapartner luggage handling company serves major companies like Ryanair, TUI, easyJet and British Airways.

