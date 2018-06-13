Stranded raccoon becomes social media star

Onlookers and reporters tracked the critter’s progress at it climbed the UBS Tower on Tuesday, interrupting work and causing anxiety for some.

Hey guys! I'm just hanging out up here. No need to worry! The view is nice!👌😎#mprraccoon — MPRraccoon (@MnPRraccoon) June 12, 2018

I got 99 problems, but a fear of heights ain't one #mprraccoon — MPRraccoon (@MnPRraccoon) June 13, 2018

By Tuesday afternoon, it had stopped on a ledge more than 20 stories high.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon.