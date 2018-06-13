News World News

Wednesday 13 June 2018

Stranded raccoon becomes social media star

Many feared for the raccoon’s safety.

A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minnesota (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St Paul, Minnesota, captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling an office building.

Onlookers and reporters tracked the critter’s progress at it climbed the UBS Tower on Tuesday, interrupting work and causing anxiety for some.

By Tuesday afternoon, it had stopped on a ledge more than 20 stories high.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon.

The raccoon sits on the ledge of an office window in the UBS Tower (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

The woodland creature also had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, “I made a big mistake.”

The raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

The raccoon was first spotted on a ledge on Tuesday morning, just a few stories high.

St Paul Animal Control believed it may have been there all night before it started heading skyward.

