Stranded migrants clash with police as India extends lockdown

Show of force: A policeman uses his baton to disperse migrants who had been waiting for a train. Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave

India has extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31, as cases exceeded 90,000 and further clashes erupted between police and stranded migrants.

Schools, shopping centres and other public places will remain mostly closed, though rules will be relaxed in areas with low numbers of cases.

“New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in lockdown restrictions,” the ministry said.

Large gatherings are still prohibited, but outside of containment zones with high numbers of active cases “all other activities will be permitted”, it said, potentially allowing commerce and industry to reopen in much of the country.

India has now reported more Covid-19 cases than China, where the virus first emerged late last year, although deaths at 2,872 remain much lower than China’s 4,600.

India’s lockdown, introduced on March 25 and extended several times, had been due to expire at midnight last night. The curbs have sparked a crisis for the hundreds of millions of Indians who rely on daily wages to survive.

With no work – and little public transport – many urban migrants attempting to return to their home villages have set out on gruelling journeys on foot or by hitching lifts.

In Rajkot in the western state of Gujarat, more than 1,500 migrant workers blocked roads, damaged more than a dozen vehicles and threw stones at police yesterday, after two special trains that were supposed to take them home were cancelled.

Police baton-charged the migrants to disperse them, with several officers injured in the process.

At least 23 migrants were killed trying to reach their homes on Saturday when a truck crashed in northern India. Sixteen migrant workers died on May 8 after being struck by a train. They had fallen asleep on the tracks while walking back to their village after losing their jobs.

