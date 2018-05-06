Stormy Daniels warns ‘Trump’ on SNL: Storm’s a coming, baby

Daniels, who says she had a sexual encounter with Mr Trump in 2006 and was paid 130,000 US Dollars the month before he was elected to stay silent about it, performed in the show’s opening skit with Alex Baldwin as the president.

When “Mr Trump” asks Daniels what she would need to “for this all go away”, she replies: “A resignation.”

"I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a-comin'!" -Stormy Daniels #SNL pic.twitter.com/isT0ZZnphg

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to be released from the nondisclosure agreement. She has also filed defamation suits against Mr Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who paid her the money.

President Trump denies he and Daniels had an affair and has said he did not know about the settlement.