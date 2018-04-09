Stormy Daniels renews push for Trump’s answers under oath

An attorney for Stormy Daniels filed the motion in federal court in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Here is the renewed motion we just filed seeking to depose Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen, as well as an expedited jury trial. #searchforthetruth #bastahttps://t.co/qzrzUUoNxL — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 8, 2018

Michael Avenatti is seeking a jury trial and wants sworn testimony from Mr Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, about a 130,000 dollar (£92,000) payment made to Ms Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election as part of a non-disclosure agreement she is seeking to invalidate.

Mr Trump answered questions about Ms Daniels for the first time last week, saying he had no knowledge of the payment made by Mr Cohen.