Stormy Daniels arrives at courthouse over Trump lawyer case

Ms Daniels, wearing a pink skirt and black heels, stumbled and almost fell on the wet pavement outside the courthouse among a throng of reporters and camera crews.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer (Mary Altaffer/AP)

The raid sought information about a variety of matters, including a 130,000 US dollars (£90,000) payment made to Ms Daniels, a stage name for Stephanie Clifford.

She says she had sex with the president in 2006.