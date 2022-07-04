Storms hamper search for missing following glacier avalanche in Italy

The glacier in the Marmolada range of Italy’s Alps (Autonomous Province of Trento via AP)

Thunderstorms have hampered the search for more than a dozen hikers who remain unaccounted for a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier in Italy broke off, sending an avalanche of ice, snow and rocks down the slope.

Italy’s state TV said another body was recovered, raising the known death toll to seven.

Nine others were injured when the avalanche was unleashed from the Marmolada glacier on Sunday afternoon when dozens of hikers were on excursions, some of them roped together.

Trento prosecutor Sandro Raimondi said 17 hikers were initially believed to be missing, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported. But later, RAI state TV reported from the scene that the number of unaccounted for had dropped to 15 after authorities were able to track down some of those feared missing.

A large chunk of the glacier broke loose (Autonomous Province of Trento via AP)

A large chunk of the glacier broke loose (Autonomous Province of Trento via AP)

At least four bodies, brought to a makeshift morgue in an ice rink in Canazei, a resort town in the Dolomite mountains, had been identified by Monday afternoon.

RAI said three of those identified were Italians, including an experienced Alpine guide who was leading a group of hikers. Another was a hiker whose relatives said he had just sent a selfie of himself from the slope shortly before the avalanche.

One of the dead was from the Czech Republic, RAI said.

According to media reports, those feared missing include some Italians, three Romanians, one with French nationality, another from Austria, and four from the Czech Republic.

Veneto regional governor Luca Zaia said some of those hiking in the area on Sunday were roped together as they climbed.

Mr Raimondi was quoted as saying two of the injured are Germans. Mr Zaia told reporters that one of the Germans was a 65-year-old man.

The glacier has been melting for decades (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico via AP)

The glacier has been melting for decades (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico via AP)

The hospital survivors suffered chest and cranial injuries, said Mr Zaia.

Drones were being used to help look for the missing.

Sixteen vehicles remained unclaimed in the area’s car park, and authorities sought to track down occupants through licence plates.

It was unclear how many of the cars might have belonged to the already identified victims or to the injured, all of whom were flown by helicopter on Sunday to hospitals.

Rescuers said conditions downslope from the glacier, which has been melting for decades, were still too unstable to send back teams of people and dogs to dig into tons of debris.

The thunderstorm forced the helicopter flying Premier Mario Draghi to the stricken area to be diverted.

Officials said conditions were still too unstable to immediately send rescuers and dogs into the area (Autonomous Province of Trento via AP)

Officials said conditions were still too unstable to immediately send rescuers and dogs into the area (Autonomous Province of Trento via AP)

What caused a pinnacle of the glacier to break off and thunder down the slope at a speed estimated by experts at nearly 200mph was not immediately known.

But the heatwave gripping Italy since May, bringing temperatures unusually high for the start of summer even up in the normally cooler Alps, was being cited as a likely factor.

Jacopo Gabrieli, a polar sciences researcher at Italy’s state-run CNR research centre, noted that the long heatwave, spanning May and June, was the hottest in northern Italy in that period for nearly 20 years.

“It’s absolutely an anomaly,” Mr Gabrieli said in an interview on Italian state TV.

Like other experts, he said it would have been impossible to predict when or if a serac – a pinnacle from a glacier’s overhang – could break off, as it did on Sunday.

Alpine rescuers on Sunday noted that late last week, the temperature on the 3,300-metre high peak had topped 10C (50F), far higher than usual.

The glacier near Trento before a large chunk broke loose (Cristian Ferrari/ Commissione Glaciologica Societa Alpinisti Tridentini via AP)

The glacier near Trento before a large chunk broke loose (Cristian Ferrari/ Commissione Glaciologica Societa Alpinisti Tridentini via AP)

Operators of rustic shelters along the mountainside said temperatures at the 2,000-metre level recently reached 24C (75F), unheard-of heat in a place where visitors go in summer to keep cool.

The glacier, in the Marmolada range, is the largest in the Dolomite mountains in north-eastern Italy. People ski on it in the winter.

But the glacier has been rapidly melting away over the past decades, with much of its volume gone.

Experts at Italy’s state-run CNR research centre, which has a polar sciences institute, estimated a couple of years ago that the glacier will not exist within 25-30 years.

The Mediterranean basin, which includes southern European countries such as Italy, has been identified by UN experts as a “climate change hot spot”, likely to suffer heatwaves and water shortages, among other consequences.

Pope Francis, who has made care of the planet a priority of his papacy, tweeted an invitation to pray for the avalanche victims and their families.

“The tragedies that we are experiencing with climate change must push us to urgently search for new ways that are respectful of persons and nature,” Francis wrote.