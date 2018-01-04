A brutal winter storm dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain up the south-east seaboard of the United States, hitting parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades.

A brutal winter storm dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain up the south-east seaboard of the United States, hitting parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades.

Storm slaps coastal South with most snow in nearly three decades

Forecasters warned that the same system could soon strengthen into a "bomb cyclone" as it rolls up the East Coast, bringing hurricane-force winds, coastal flooding and up to a foot (30cm) of snow.

At least 17 deaths were blamed on dangerously cold temperatures that have gripped wide swaths of the US from Texas to New England for days. A winter storm warning extended from the Gulf Coast in Florida's "Big Bend" region all the way up the Atlantic coast.

Forecasters said hurricane-force winds blowing offshore on Thursday could generate 24ft seas. There are also warnings over coastal flooding, downed trees and power lines along the East Coast. In Savannah, snow blanketed the city's lush downtown squares and collected on branches of burly oaks for the first time in nearly eight years.

William Shaw, a Savannah native, used baby steps to shuffle along a frozen road from his home to the post office. "It almost seems the town is deserted just like in the last hurricane," said Mr Shaw, 65. "There's no one on the street. It's got a little eerie feeling."

Dump trucks spread sand on major streets in Savannah ahead of the storm and police closed several bridges and a major road because of ice. By the time the morning's dreary sleet and rain turned to fluffy snow, Savannah came out to play.

Families with children flocked to Forsyth Park near the historic district for snowball fights.

The National Weather Service recorded 1.2 inches (3cm) of snow - Savannah's first measurable snowfall since February 2010 and the first that exceeded an inch (2.5cm) in 28 years.

Across the Georgia-South Carolina line in Charleston, the weather service reported 5 inches (12.7cm) as the snow was winding down at 5pm. It was the most snowfall in Charleston since December 1989, and plenty for Chris Monoc's sons, aged four and two, to go sledding outside their home near the city's iconic Ravenel Bridge.

"They probably will be teenagers the next time something like this happens, and that's kind of sad," Mr Monoc said. "But we'll enjoy it while it is here." In Tallahassee, Florida, Michigan transplant Laura Donaven built a snowman 6 inches (15cm) tall. The city tweeted that snow fell there for the first time in 28 years.

"I made a snowball and threw it at my dad," said Ms Donaven, a 41-year-old hair salon owner. The weather service said the winter storm will probably intensify into a "bomb cyclone" that could dump more than 8 inches (20cm) of snow on the Boston area on Thursday and at least half a foot (15cm) of snow in the New York City region. Meteorologists have been using the term "bomb" for storms for decades, but the phrase went viral on social media on Wednesday.

A storm is a bomb - or bombogensis happens - when it drops 24 millibars of pressure in 24 hours. This storm looks like it will intensify twice that rate, said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Centre. AP

Press Association