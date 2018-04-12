Storm damages minarets at gates of Taj Mahal

The damage was minor and will be repaired by experts, said Bhubanesh Kumar, from the Archaeological Survey of India.

Winds during the storm on Wednesday night reached 130 kilometres per hour (80mph), he said.

No damage was done to the white marble monument.

Tourists walk past the debris (Pawan Sharma/AP)

One of the damaged minarets was a three-metre (12ft) metal pillar at the main gate.

The other was a smaller pillar at the southern gate used by visitors to reach the monument.