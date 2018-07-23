News World News

Monday 23 July 2018

Stone from Jerusalem’s Western Wall crashes into prayer area

No-one was hurt in the incident involving the 220lb stone.

People stand near the part of the Western Wall where one of the stones dislodged (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

One of the ancient stones from Jerusalem’s Western Wall has dislodged and crashed into an adjacent prayer area.

Footage shows the block plummeting before landing on a raised wooden platform used for egalitarian prayer.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich called it a most unusual event that had not happened in decades. He said moisture or plant growth could have dislodged the stone.

The site is one of the holiest places for Jews to pray (AP)

The Western Wall, a remnant of the compound where the biblical Jewish temples once stood, is the holiest site where Jews can pray.

On Sunday, Jews marked the Tisha B’Av fast commemorating the temples’ destruction.

Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat said it is “a great miracle” that the 220lb stone landed near a worshipper but did not harm her.

The area has been closed for maintenance.

Press Association

