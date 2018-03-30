News World News

Friday 30 March 2018

Steven Spielberg rejects chance to have burger named after him

The director’s production company released a short video in which Spielberg said the burgers are ‘pretty good’.

Steven Spielberg said the burgers are 'pretty good' (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Steven Spielberg said the burgers are 'pretty good' (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

By Associated Press reporters

Film director Steven Spielberg has a beef with a US burger chain.

Carl’s Jr wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a SpielBurger.

It tried to deliver samples to Spielberg’s office and even left a note on his car.

Spielberg’s production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are “pretty good”, but “cease and desist” from naming them after him.

Carl’s Jr was excited that Spielberg responded and said he liked the sliders.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News