Steven Spielberg rejects chance to have burger named after him
The director’s production company released a short video in which Spielberg said the burgers are ‘pretty good’.
Film director Steven Spielberg has a beef with a US burger chain.
Carl’s Jr wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a SpielBurger.
It tried to deliver samples to Spielberg’s office and even left a note on his car.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM READY PLAYER ONE DIRECTOR STEVEN SPIELBERG REGARDING @CarlsJr “SPIELBURGERS” pic.twitter.com/BF8KF4VGc7— Amblin Entertainment (@AmblinEnt) March 27, 2018
Spielberg’s production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are “pretty good”, but “cease and desist” from naming them after him.
Carl’s Jr was excited that Spielberg responded and said he liked the sliders.
Press Association