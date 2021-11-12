| 10.6°C Dublin

Steve Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Capitol riots subpoena

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and a sentence of up to a year behind bars.

By Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Steve Bannon, an ally of former president Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol.

The Justice Department said Mr Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. It was not immediately clear when he would be due in court.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the indictment reflects the Justice Department’s “steadfast commitment” to ensuring that the department adheres to the rule of law.

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and a sentence of up to a year behind bars.

Mr Bannon’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

