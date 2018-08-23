Sterling slides amid fears of no-deal Brexit

Sterling was knocked during the session as traders were spooked following the publication of the Government’s “no-deal” Brexit plans.

In a bid to demonstrate the Government is prepared for all eventualities, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab outlined how the UK would handle leaving the EU without a trade deal with its continental partners.

Chancellor Philip Hammond also detailed how the UK economy would be knocked by a no-deal scenario, saying in a letter to Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan that GDP would be 7.7% lower.

The talk of the UK facing a hard Brexit hit sterling, which slumped by 0.65% against the dollar in the afternoon to 1.282.

Against the euro, the pound was down 0.48% to 1.108.

David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets, said: “The UK Government is confident in achieving a good deal with the EU.

“There is still the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, and the Government is publishing documents to explain what the scenario would look like.

“The aim of the initiative is to keep the British public informed, but it also sends a message to Brussels that the UK is preparing itself for the possibility of leaving the EU without a deal.”

European indices had a relatively quiet day as markets took a break from obsessing over Donald Trump’s trade intentions.

By the close, the FTSE 100 was 0.15% or 11.02 points lower at 7,563.22. In France, the Cac 40 was up 0.11%, while Germany’s Dax fell 0.14%.

Oil prices were on the back foot as traders banked profits following a surge on Wednesday.

Prices jumped to a two-week high on Wednesday when a report showed a decline in US oil inventories. However, on Thursday, Brent crude fell 0.18% to 74.710.

In markets, the competition watchdog said it had launched a formal investigation into the proposed £12 billion merger between Sainsbury’s and Asda.

The deal will now be subject to a Phase 1 probe to assess how it could affect competition for UK shoppers, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed on Thursday. Sainsbury’s shares closed 1p lower at 340.5p.

Support services and infrastructure group Stobart revealed a raft of board appointments as it revamps its leadership in the wake of a furious boardroom spat.

The group, which owns Southend Airport, has promoted group commercial director Nick Dilworth to executive director and chief operating officer from September 1, while Michael Williamson is appointed interim chief financial officer from September 10.

Shares rose 1.71% or 4p following the news, closing at 238p.

OneSavings Bank reported rising interim profits and upped full-year guidance, brushing aside the Government’s crackdown on its core buy-to-let market.

The challenger bank saw pre-tax profits rise 17% to £91.8 million in the six months to June 30, while its loan book swelled 11% to £8.1 billion.

However, shares slumped 6% over the session, closing 27.2p lower at 416p.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Evraz up 7.8p to 487.8p, GVC Holdings up 17p to 1,107p, Melrose Industries up 3.2p to 226.3p and Ocado Group up 14.5p to 1,114.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were NMC Health down 108p to 3,800p, Imperial Brands down 79p to 2,844.5p, Anglo American down 40.6p to 1,536p, and Fresnillo down 22.6p to 924.2p.

Press Association