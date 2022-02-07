State of emergency declared in Ottawa due to anti-vaccine mandate convoy

A protester stands on a barricade as trucks continue to block the city centre in protest of Covid-19 restrictions, in Ottawa (The Canadian Press via AP)

The mayor of Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency as protesters opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continued to paralyse Ottawa’s downtown.

Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It gives the city some additional powers around procurement and how it delivers services, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.

Thousands of protesters descended in Ottawa again on the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend.

Residents of Ottawa are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and fear no end is in sight after the police chief called it a “siege” that he could not manage.

The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from many US Republicans including former president Donald Trump, who called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “far left lunatic” who has “destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates”.

Expand Close Protests continued over the weekend (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Protests continued over the weekend (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

But Bruce Heyman, a former US ambassador under Barack Obama, tweeted: “Canada US relations used to be mainly about solving technical issues.

“Today Canada is unfortunately experiencing radical US politicians involving themselves in Canadian domestic issues. Trump and his followers are a threat not just to the US but to all democracies.”

Mr Heyman said “under no circumstances should any group in the USA fund disruptive activities in Canada. Period. Full stop.”

After crowdfunding site GoFundMe said it would refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of the millions raised by demonstrators protesting in the Canadian capital, prominent US Republicans like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis complained.

But GoFundMe had already changed its mind and said it would be issuing refunds to all.

The site said it cut off funding for the organisers because it had determined the effort violated the site’s terms of service due to unlawful activity.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called the ongoing situation in Ottawa an occupation.