| 14.6°C Dublin

Starbucks quits Russian market in wake of invasion of Ukraine

Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.

A branch of Starbucks in the Russian city of St Petersburg (Kalyeena Makortoff/PA) Expand

Close

A branch of Starbucks in the Russian city of St Petersburg (Kalyeena Makortoff/PA)

A branch of Starbucks in the Russian city of St Petersburg (Kalyeena Makortoff/PA)

A branch of Starbucks in the Russian city of St Petersburg (Kalyeena Makortoff/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees on Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.

Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

General view of a Starbucks Coffee shop sign in Moscow, Russia. (Dave Thompson/PA) Expand

Close

General view of a Starbucks Coffee shop sign in Moscow, Russia. (Dave Thompson/PA)

General view of a Starbucks Coffee shop sign in Moscow, Russia. (Dave Thompson/PA)

General view of a Starbucks Coffee shop sign in Moscow, Russia. (Dave Thompson/PA)

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy