Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as new chief executive

Starbucks has named Laxman Narasimhan as its new chief executive.

The coffee giant said Mr Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where the firm is based.

He will work closely with Starbucks’ interim chief executive Howard Schultz through until April 1, when he will assume the CEO role and join the company’s board.

Mr Schultz said Mr Narasimhan is “uniquely positioned” to lead the company, with a demonstrated track record of growth in both mature and emerging markets.

“As I have had the opportunity to get to know him, it has become clear that he shares our passion of investing in humanity and in our commitment to our partners, customers, and communities,” Mr Schultz said in a statement.

Mr Narasimhan was most recently chief executive of Dettol-to-Vanish firm Reckitt, a UK-based consumer health, hygiene and nutrition company.

Reckitt had announced Mr Narasimhan’s surprise departure earlier on Thursday.

Prior to that, Mr Narasimhan held various leadership roles at PepsiCo, including as global chief commercial officer.

He also served as chief executive of the company’s Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa operations.