Standard Chartered has reported a jump in profits, but costs rise

Standard Chartered has reported a jump in profits, but also said that its costs were rising.

For the six months ended June 30, underlying profit before tax at the bank came in at 2.4 billion US dollars (£1.8 billion), up 23% year-on-year.

Revenues for the period were up 6% to 7.7 billion US dollars (£5.9 billion), however, operating expenses climbed by 7% to 5.1 billion US dollars (£3.8 billion).

Shares were down 1.9p to 694.9p, which Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said was due to Standard Chartered’s rising costs.

“Standard Chartered’s revenues are up, while bad loans and restructuring costs have fallen,” he said.

“However operating expenses have ticked up considerably, and that’s why the stock’s been punished by the market.

“Profits are up across all the bank’s regional operations, though it’s the Greater China and North Asia area that accounts for around half the bank’s earnings.

“The bank’s Asian focus could prove to be a positive in the long term, but trade tensions and geopolitical risks are likely to weigh on sentiment in the immediate future.”

Standard Chartered said it had achieved its four-year cost cutting target of 2.9 billion US dollars (£2.2 billion) six months earlier than planned, and that rising costs were related to cash investments of 660 million US dollars (£457 million).

Other operating expenses were also up due to a “more even phasing of investments” than in 2017.

The bank said it had delivered particularly strong growth in its wealth management and transaction banking divisions, which posted growth of 14%.

Bill Winters, group chief executive at Standard Chartered, said: “The group performed steadily in the first half with encouraging progress on several fronts. Income from key areas of focus continues to grow strongly, we are investing in exciting new initiatives, and our strengthened risk discipline is paying off.”

Press Association