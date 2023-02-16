Standard Chartered hails growth in Asian economies as profits surge

The bank revealed statutory pre-tax profits of 4.3 billion US dollars (£3.6 billion) in 2022 (Alamy/PA)

Global bank Standard Chartered has reported a 28% leap in its profits last year, and said the reopening of China after the pandemic is giving grounds for optimism.

The bank revealed statutory pre-tax profits of 4.3 billion US dollars (£3.6 billion) in 2022, up from 3.3 billion US dollars (£2.7 billion) a year earlier.

And it reported statutory pre-tax profits of 123 million dollars (£102 million) in the final three months of the year, a big improvement after making a loss of 208 million dollars (£173 million) in the same period in 2021.

It also saw its net interest margin – the difference between what a bank charges for loans and pays for savings – increase by 0.2 percentage points as it benefited from a higher interest rate environment.

Meanwhile, the banking giant announced the “imminent” launch of a new one billion dollar (£830 million) share buy-back programme and a final dividend payout worth 405 million dollars (£336 million).

It takes its total shareholder distributions announced since the start of 2022 to 2.8 billion dollars (£2.3 billion), it said.

Standard Chartered upgraded its expectations for the next two years, saying it expects its income to grow by up to a 10th as it continues to benefit from rising interest rates.

The Asia-focused bank, which has 83,000 staff around the world, added that economic growth in the Asian economies it operates in will be “pivotal” to global recovery.

Furthermore, China’s path out of its “zero-Covid” policy gives it “plenty of reasons for optimism”, group chairman Dr Jose Vinals said.

Dr Vinals said: “We are well positioned to take advantage of considerable growth opportunities in our footprint as we navigate an uncertain external environment in 2023.

“Global growth, while slower, should remain resilient.

“But, with central banks focusing on controlling inflation against a backdrop of trade and geopolitical tensions, significant uncertainties remain.

“Our markets are some of the world’s most dynamic places, with a growth potential that significantly outstrips more established economies.

“Asia is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the world, and the significant reopening of the Chinese economy from Covid-19 restrictions is likely to materially boost demand and growth.”