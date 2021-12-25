Sri Lankan policeman fatally shoots four fellow officers

A Sri Lankan police officer consoles a relative of a victim of the shooting (Achala Pussalla/AP)

A policeman has killed four fellow officers and wounded three others in a shooting incident in Sri Lanka, a police spokesman said.

The shooting occurred on Friday night inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern Sri Lanka, a police statement said.

The town is located in the island’s former war zone, which has been largely peaceful since the civil war ended in 2009. The town is about 208 miles east of the capital Colombo.

A police officer inspects a vehicle following the shooting in Sr Lanka (Achala Pussalla/AP)

A police officer inspects a vehicle following the shooting in Sr Lanka (Achala Pussalla/AP)

The officer in charge of the police station was among the wounded who were rushed to a hospital.

The police sergeant who carried out the shooting has been arrested after he surrendered to a separate police station and handed over two T-56 assault rifles and ammunition, police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.