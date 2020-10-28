Spotify under fire after Joe Rogan hosts Alex Jones on his video podcast

Spotify has received widespread criticism after Joe Rogan hosted Alex Jones, Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist, on his video podcast on the platform yesterday.

Alex Jones has been banned from Spotify since 2018, along with all other major media platforms.

A Spotify spokesperson said in 2018 that the platform banned him because: “Infowars expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics.”

Many have questioned why Spotify permitted Joe Rogan to host a banned person on his show.

Rogan, renowned comedian, podcaster and UFC commentator, signed an exclusive deal with Spotify this year rumoured to be worth $100m, meaning his show ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ was removed from all other platforms.

His show gets millions of hits every day.

Christine Pelosi, attorney and daughter of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, posted on Twitter: “Alex Jones posted death threats against me. He called Sandy Hook a hoax and harassed mourning families. Now he is lying about covid vaccines. His hate speech is not just vile - it’s dangerous. WTH Spotify?”

Joe and Alex discussed the coronavirus crisis, Hunter Biden and other theories, while Joe had his team fact-check what Jones was saying in real-time.

Many of the points Jones made were proven to be false.

Rogan himself then criticised social media platforms for the way they dealt with a New York Post story relating to a laptop that purportedly belongs to Hunter Biden, son of Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Social media platforms took varying stances on the article, with some outright excluding it from being shared on their platforms due to questions over the veracity of claims made in the article.

This comes a week after Mr Rogan hosted Kanye West on his podcast, with the rapper him his calling was to be the “leader of the free world”.

