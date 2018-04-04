Sports Direct unveils 6.3% gender pay gap

Women at Sports Direct earn 6.3% less than men, but the gender pay gap is significantly worse when it comes to bonus payments.

Figures from the retailer show its median pay gap – which takes the middle number from a list of the lowest and highest values – was lower than the national average of 18.4%.

However, the gulf between the sexes was stark when focusing on bonuses. On the median measure, awards pocketed by male workers were 45.7% higher than those handed out to women. Sports Direct, which employs 29,000 staff across the group, said it was working to align roles and ensure there are transparent structures in place.

A spokesman added: “Sports Direct places a significant emphasis on equality and fairness when it comes to earnings across the group.” On a mean basis, the gap in average hourly pay was 8.4%, and 41.4% when looking at bonuses alone.

At 11.59pm on Wednesday the deadline passes for companies to report their gender pay gap details to the Government. So far 78% of employers who have submitted their data have a gender pay gap, compared to 8% who have none and 14% who have one in favour of women.

Airline Ryanair is one of the worst offenders, with a median gender pay gap of 71.8%. Companies that miss the deadline could face legal action including court orders and fines, but only after being given more than a month’s grace period.

Press Association