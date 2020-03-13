Spire Healthcare to support NHS with coronavirus efforts

Spire runs 39 private hospital and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland (PA)

Private hospital operator Spire Healthcare said it has met representatives of the NHS and offered its support to efforts against the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said “the exact nature, extent and the timing of this support is yet to be determined” and in the meantime it is continuing to offer full services to its patients.

The announcement comes after NHS England met representatives from across the private sector to discuss future Covid-19 planning.

Spire runs 39 private hospital and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, and works in partnership with around 7,300 consultants.

The healthcare business generated £285.7 million of revenue from NHS work last year, predominantly from surgical and outpatient care in its hospitals.

Last week, the business said it remains on track to hit its targets for 2020 after swinging back into profit last year.

Company revenues increased by 5.3% to £980 million in 2019, from £931.1 million in the previous year.

Although it held firm on targets, it admitted there was uncertainty due to the spread of coronavirus.

Shares in the company increased by 1.8% to 85.95p in early trading on Friday.

