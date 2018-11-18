Special guest drops in on Michelle Obama’s book show

Former US president Barack Obama made a special guest appearance at a stop in Washington on his wife Michelle’s book tour.

The former first lady is currently touring the US promoting her memoir, Becoming, and participated in a conversation on Saturday night moderated by her long-time friend and former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

When the conversation shifted toward Mrs Obama’s feelings about her husband, Mrs Jarrett announced a “special guest” and Mr Obama came on stage carrying a bouquet of pink roses for his wife.

The crowd at the Capital One Arena leapt to its feet.

Mrs Jarrett asked him what about Mrs Obama captured his heart when they met at a Chicago law firm where she was his mentor.

Mr Obama said she was “one of a kind”, strong and honest, and someone he knew he could always count on.

He also said he knew that if she was the mother of his children their offspring would be “extraordinary”.

Press Association