News World News

Friday 1 June 2018

Spanish opposition leader ousts PM Mariano Rajoy

The ruling conservative party leader has been removed following a no-confidence vote.

Pedro Sanchez is now prime minister-in-waiting (AP)
Pedro Sanchez is now prime minister-in-waiting (AP)

By Aritz Parra

Spanish opposition leader Pedro Sanchez has won a vote to replace Mariano Rajoy as prime minister, in the first removal of a serving leader by the parliament in Madrid in four decades of democracy.

Socialist leader Mr Sanchez won the no-confidence poll with 180 votes, a slim majority in the 350-seat lower house. There were 169 no votes, and one MP abstained.

Mr Rajoy, one of Europe’s longest-serving heads of government, lost the vote following corruption convictions last week involving former members of his conservative Popular Party.

ipanews_f7336cb9-8cc1-4a83-9293-32f261e9c00b_embedded236783641
Mr Rajoy is one of Europe’s longest-serving premiers (AP)

The 46-year-old Mr Sanchez is now the prime minister-in-waiting. Spain’s King Felipe VI still has to swear him in.

Following the vote, Mr Rajoy crossed the chamber to shake Mr Sanchez’s hand.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News