Spanish court refuses freedom request from jailed Catalan separatist

Judge Pablo Llarena wrote in a ruling on Friday that there was a risk that Jordi Sanchez would repeat the offences which have landed him in jail.

Mr Sanchez, a prominent secessionist who was elected to parliament last December, has been held in a prison near Madrid since October.

He is being detained while Mr Llarena investigates whether he orchestrated protests that hindered officials trying to stop a court-banned Catalan independence referendum that month.