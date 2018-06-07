Spain’s female-dominated cabinet makes history

The new Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is comprised of 11 female ministers – overseeing key areas such as the national economy, finance and defence – and six men.

Most of them referred to the female majority in their oath-taking before King Felipe VI.

Spain’s King Felipe with members of the new Socialist government (JJ Guillen/Pool Photo via AP)

A court ruling over a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme involving the conservative Popular Party prompted a no confidence vote against Mariano Rajoy, prime minister since 2011.