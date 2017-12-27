Spain's economy expected to grow strongly despite Catalan crisis

Spain's economy is set to expand by 3.1% in 2017, but the government revised its estimate for 2018 from 2.6% to 2.3% because of uncertainty created by the since-ousted Catalan regional government's push for independence in October.

The central bank said buoyant exports overall made up for the economic fallout in prosperous Catalonia.

Its figures are estimates and official data will be published by the National Statistics Institute next month.