Spain to seek Carles Puigdemont’s arrest if he visits Denmark

The region’s ex-president Carles Puigdemont is scheduled to attend a debate at the University of Copenhagen on Monday.

The trip would be Mr Puigdemont’s first outside Belgium since he fled there to avoid a court summons in Spain for his role in a failed secession bid led by his government in October.

The state prosecutor said that if Mr Puigdemont enters Denmark as planned it will “immediately request” the Spain Supreme Court to issue a European warrant for his arrest by Danish authorities.