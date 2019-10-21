News World News

Monday 21 October 2019

Spain to exhume Franco’s remains on Thursday

The procedure was authorised after the Supreme Court recently dismissed the objections by Franco’s family.

The remains will be taken from the grandiose mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen (AP/Alfonso Ruiz)
The remains will be taken from the grandiose mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen (AP/Alfonso Ruiz)

By Associated Press Reporter

The Spanish government says it will exhume and relocate the remains of late military dictator general Francisco Franco on Thursday.

The government has said the remains would be taken from the grandiose mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen complex outside Madrid and taken to a discreet grave close to the capital by helicopter.

ipanews_52e30c87-4462-4cc5-bd6f-2ded1e592dd1_embedded2945509
Spain’s government has announced that Franco’s body will be relocated to a small public cemetery (AP/Alfonso Ruiz)

The procedure was authorised after the Supreme Court recently dismissed the objections by Franco’s family.

The government is pushing ahead with the exhumation before Spain holds a general election on November 10.

Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News