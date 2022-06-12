| 15.4°C Dublin

Spain sizzles as temperatures soar to 43C in first heatwave of the year

The mercury could even hit 32C Barcelona, despite its coastal location.

Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 43C in Spain this week (Manu Fernandez/AP) Expand

By Associated Press

Parts of Spain are enduring the first heatwave of the year, with temperatures forecast to reach 43C in some areas.

The Aemet weather agency said a mass of hot air from North Africa is sweeping over Spain.

The hottest areas will be in central and south-western Spain, and the heatwave is expected to last at least until Wednesday.

In Madrid, the temperature could hit 38C (Paul White/AP) Expand

The high of 43C is forecast for the southern cities of Seville, Cordoba and Badajoz.

Meteorologists said the temperature in Madrid could hit 38C, which is well above average for early June.

The forecasted high in coastal Barcelona is 32C.

