SpaceX launches supply ship packed with Christmas treats to space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida (John Raoux/AP)

SpaceX launched a newer, bigger version of its Dragon supply ship to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, marking the first time the company has had two capsules in orbit at the same time.

The Dragon — packed with Christmas treats and presents — should reach the space station on Monday, joining the Dragon that delivered four astronauts last month.

“Dragons everywhere you look,” Kenny Todd, Nasa’s deputy space station program manager, said.

With Nasa’s commercial crew program officially under way, SpaceX expects to always have at least one Dragon capsule at the space station.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blasted off with the latest Dragon from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre, where coronavirus precautions kept staff to a minimum. The first-stage booster — making its fourth flight — landed on an ocean platform several minutes after the late-morning lift-off.

It was first used back in May for the first astronaut launch by Elon Musk’s company.

The 2,900kg (6,400lb) shipment includes billions of microbes and crushed asteroid samples for a biomining study, a new medical device to provide rapid blood test results for astronauts in space, and a privately owned and operated chamber to move experiments as big as refrigerators outside the orbiting lab. Forty mice are also flying for bone and eye studies, two areas of weakness for astronauts during long space stays.

Falcon 9 booster has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/cNL6t0LQ0g — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 6, 2020

Mr Todd said all this research was “the ultimate Christmas present” for Nasa astronaut Kate Rubins, a virus hunter who performed the first DNA sequencing in space a few years ago.

As for more personal presents for the four Americans, two Russians and one Japanese on board, Mr Todd said last week: “I don’t like to get out in front of Santa Claus. I fear it might mess up my own Christmas.

“Let’s see what happens when they open the hatch … I’m optimistic.”

For the astronauts’ Christmas feast, the Dragon is carrying roast turkey, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, shortbread biscuits and tubes of icing.

Dragon separation confirmed; the spacecraft is on its way to the @space_station. Autonomous docking tomorrow at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST pic.twitter.com/NJhm7q7PP7 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 6, 2020

The station crew watched a live broadcast of the launch, from 250 miles (400km) up.

This updated cargo-carrying model — as large as the SpaceX crew capsule — will dock to the orbiting lab by itself. Previous SpaceX cargo ships needed the station’s robot arm for anchoring.

The capsule will remain at the space station for about a month as usual before undocking with experiments and old equipment, and splashing into the Atlantic. That’s another change from SpaceX’s older cargo ships, which parachuted into the Pacific. Returning closer to Cape Canaveral will save recycling time.

This is SpaceX’s 21st station supply run for Nasa since 2012. The flight was delayed a day by rough weather in the booster-recovery area offshore. This was the 68th successful booster landing by SpaceX.

PA Media