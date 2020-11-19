SpaceX capsule felt like riding a real dragon, says astronaut

Nasa astronauts from left to right pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Shannon Walker, Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut and mission specialist Soichi Noguchi and flight engineer Kate Rubins (Nasa via AP)

The most experienced astronaut on SpaceX’s newly launched crew has said that riding a Dragon capsule to orbit is like being inside the actual mythical beast, and a lot more fun than Nasa’s shuttles or Russian flights.

As for the crew’s newest member, he pulled more Gs, or gravity forces, flying fighter jets in the Navy, but they did not last nearly as long as they did during his “awesome” first rocket launch, he said.

SpaceX delivered its second crew of astronauts to the International Space Station late on Monday night, just 27 hours after launching from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre.

In their first press conference from orbit, the four astronauts described Sunday night’s launch and their first impressions of the space station, their new home until spring.

âThere are no words to describe it. It was an amazing, once in a lifetime feeling.â Listen in to hear @AstroVicGloverâs reaction to his first ride to space. pic.twitter.com/QGLZaWpc6s — NASA (@NASA) November 19, 2020

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi – who became only the third person to launch aboard three kinds of spacecraft – said “the Dragon is the best, short answer”. He said the Dragon “really wanted to go to space,” something he could feel as the Falcon 9 rocket was being fuelled minutes before lift-off.

“This feels like you are actually inside a dragon bringing us up to space, so that was quite a feeling,” he told reporters.

First-time space flyer Victor Glover, the crew’s pilot, said the G-forces gradually built up after the rocket’s second stage kicked in.

“In a fighter, you can’t hold 4Gs for several minutes, not most aircraft,” Mr Glover noted. “I’ve been able to feel that for a few seconds. But to have that for an extended period was just truly amazing.”

Once reaching orbit, “it’s surreal,” he added. “I’ve seen tons of pictures. But when I first looked out the window at the Earth, it’s hard to describe. There are no words… It was an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime feeling.”

The astronauts named their capsule Resilience to provide hope amid not only the pandemic, but the year’s civil and political unrest.

“I hope that this inspires people to literally and figuratively look up,” said Mr Glover, a Navy commander who became the first African-American to move into the space station full-time.

The astronauts chose a small, plush Baby Yoda as their zero-gravity indicator for the same reason — “when you see him, it’s hard not to smile,” said commander Mike Hopkins. The crew had started watching Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, featuring Baby Yoda.

“The ride into space was probably a little rougher than Baby Yoda was used to,” Mr Hopkins said.

The SpaceX crew — which also includes Shannon Walker — joined one other American and two Russians at the orbiting outpost. It marks the first time the space station has had seven long-term crew members all at once, which is expected to boost scientific output.

A reporter asked: “Does it feel crowded?”

“This is busy in a great way. There’s energy up here,” said Nasa astronaut Kate Rubins, who arrived on a Russian Soyuz capsule a month ago.

Nasa turned to SpaceX and Boeing to transport astronauts to the space station from the US following the 2011 retirement of the shuttle fleet, reducing America’s costly reliance on Russian rockets. Boeing is still months away from launching a crew.

