The Nasa spacecraft that explored Pluto has adjusted course as its next target looms.

Spacecraft on course for New Year’s Day flyby of tiny, frigid world

New Horizons fired its thrusters late on Wednesday way out in our solar system’s so-called Kuiper Belt, or Twilight Zone.

Just confirmed in New Horizons mission operations: spacecraft successfully completed its first course-correction on approach to its Jan. 1 flyby target in the Kuiper Belt! Details to come. pic.twitter.com/fYOzTl603f — NASA New Horizons (@NASANewHorizons) October 4, 2018

That puts the spacecraft on track for a New Year’s Day flyby of a tiny, frigid world dubbed Ultima Thule.

The name comes from medieval maps and literature.

Lead scientist Alan Stern tweeted: “YEAH! Go Baby Go!”

YEAH! Go Baby Go! @NewHorizons2015 just reported in from the Kuiper Belt 4 billion (yeah— billion!) miles away: Engine burn SUCCESSFUL!! Perfect in fact! We’re right down the middle of the pike now for Ultima! Go New Horizons! pic.twitter.com/TA4UzJCwwZ — Alan Stern (@AlanStern) October 4, 2018

New Horizons became the first spacecraft to visit Pluto in 2015.

Its next target is one billion miles beyond Pluto and a whopping four billion miles from us.

So 13 years after rocketing from Florida, New Horizons will break its own record for humanity’s most distant tour of a cosmic object.

