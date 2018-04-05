‘Space tantalisingly close’ for Sir Richard Branson after successful rocket test

Virgin Galactic tweeted that the spaceship named Unity was carried aloft by its mother ship and released over California’s Mojave Desert early on Thursday.

Today VSS Unity completed her first powered flight #SpaceShipTwo pic.twitter.com/Q0WDW6Z1v5 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) April 5, 2018

The company says the spacecraft achieved supersonic speed before the pilots shut down the engine and it glided back to Mojave Air & Space Port.

This was Virgin Galactic’s first powered flight since the 2014 crash of its original spaceship that killed one of its two pilots.