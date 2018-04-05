News World News

Thursday 5 April 2018

‘Space tantalisingly close’ for Sir Richard Branson after successful rocket test

Unity was released over California’s Mojave Desert to the delight of the Virgin boss.

Sir Richard Branson has long planned to conquer space (Steve Parsons/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Sir Richard Branson has hailed a successful first powered test flight of Virgin Galactic’s new space tourism rocket.

Virgin Galactic tweeted that the spaceship named Unity was carried aloft by its mother ship and released over California’s Mojave Desert early on Thursday.

The company says the spacecraft achieved supersonic speed before the pilots shut down the engine and it glided back to Mojave Air & Space Port.

This was Virgin Galactic’s first powered flight since the 2014 crash of its original spaceship that killed one of its two pilots.

Unity was previously flown on test flights in which it remained attached to the mother ship and others in which it was released to glide without lighting the rocket.

Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard tweeted that “Space feels tantalisingly close now”.

Press Association

